A UAE company has offered to build a sustainable smart city in Iraq with a total area of nearly one million square metres, the Iraqi press reported on Wednesday.

The planned city is located in the Sumerian “UR” town in the Southern Dhi Qar Governorate and will comprise houses, hotels, a university, schools, hospitals, roads, green areas and other facilities, Aliqtisad News and other publications said.

They quoted Dhi Qar assistant governor Ghassan Al-Khafaji as saying the planned town would be a major tourism attraction along with the main Ur city.

He did not identify the UAE developer apart from saying the company is “specialized in the construction and management of smart cities.”

“This smart city offers modern technology in town management…it will also cater for the needs of both citizens and tourists as it will comprise housing, social, cultural and economic facilities along with other features,” Khafaji said.

