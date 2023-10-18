Riyadh – Online crane rental platform MYCRANE has launched its operations in Saudi Arabia to enhance its footprint in the Middle East, according to a press release.

The Dubai-based platform, which allows users to hire cranes of up to 750 tonnes for various projects, will operate in the Kingdom through an office in Dammam as announced at the oil and gas show ADIPEC earlier in October 2023.

MYCRANE said it sees no shortage of opportunities in Saudi Arabia, which has committed to almost $1 trillion worth of construction and infrastructure projects as part of its 2030 vision and diversification strategy in addition to its intention to become a global logistics hub.

CEO of MYCRANE, Andrei Geikalo, said: “Saudi Arabia’s 2030 vision and diversification strategy will be a boost to so many different sectors, so our launch in Saudi Arabia was a natural step.”

The company’s operation in the Kingdom will be led by Piet Kraaijeveld, who also serves as the chief operating officer (COO) of MYCRANE and has extensive experience in the Gulf region given his work for Mammoet and Ritchie Bros. in the past.

It is worth mentioning that Mammoet recently unveiled that Saudi Arabia will have the world’s largest propane dehydration (PDH) plant which is being built in Jubail Industrial City.

COO of MYCRANE, Piet Kraaijeveld, said: “The future success of the construction industry depends on its ability to adapt and leverage the latest technology, which is where MYCRANE has a valuable role to play.”

The free-to-use platform currently has over 3,000 registered customers and more than 15,000 cranes available to hire.

