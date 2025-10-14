Cairo - The Marq has introduced the 'inplace' project, a new EGP 30 billion integrated business community in New Cairo, according to a press release.

Spanning 20 acres, the project features four districts designed to blend business, lifestyle, and community, according to a press release.

This launch redefines New Cairo’s commercial landscape with Egypt’s first Business Suites concept.

It also offers more than 2,000 serviced suites ranging from 45 to 750 square meters, supported by concierge services, lounges, meeting rooms, and wellness facilities.

Designed with Mohamed Fares of Alchemy Group, the development scheme has advanced security, smart building systems, and underground parking.

Located between North and South 90th Street, inplace is minutes from The American University in Cairo and Cairo International Airport.

Amr Badr, Chairman and CEO of The Marq, stated: “This project embodies our vision of building a fully integrated business community powered by creativity, design, and innovation.”

Founded in 2019, The Marq is one of Egypt’s leading developers of distinctive residential communities and innovative commercial destinations.

This announcement follows the company’s September investment of an additional EGP 4 billion for its residential communities.

