Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has announced tenders for two crucial road dualisation projects.

Of these, one project is in Dhofar, focusing on the Raysut–Al Mughsayl route, and the other in South Sharqiyah involves completion of the road from the LNG Roundabout to Bilad Sur Roundabout in Sur.

In an official statement, MTCIT detailed the scope of the Raysut–Al Mughsayl dualisation project. The 27km project will commence from the Raysut roundabout, near the Port of Salalah, and conclude in the Al Mughsayl area of Salalah.

This project’s goal is to enhance infrastructure by developing the dual carriageway, connecting it to November 18th Road (Ring Road) via a double lane approximately 5.5km long. This connection will increase the project’s total length to 33km. Additional features include a 1.5km service road, three intersections, five livestock crossings and two roundabouts.

Each traffic lane on the main road and the Ring Road will be 3.65m wide, with an outer shoulder of 2.5m, an inner shoulder of 1.5m, and a median island of 5m. The project’s execution is anticipated to span a period of 30 months from commencement of works.

The tender for dualisation of the road from LNG roundabout to Bilad Sur roundabout will include completion of the remaining 3km to the Bilad Sur roundabout, service roads spanning 6km and implementing protection works on both sides of the road.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

