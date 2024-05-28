TA’ZIZ announced on Tuesday the award of a construction contract for its 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) low-carbon ammonia production facility.

The contract was awarded by consortium of TA’ZIZ, Fertiglobe, Mitsui & Co., and GS Energy Corporation to Tecnimont (MAIRE Group), ADNOC said in a press statement.

Construction is set to begin in the third quarter of 2024, with operations scheduled to commence in 2027.

The contract value wasn’t disclosed but a significant portion of the construction award value is expected to flow back into the UAE’s economy under ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme.

TA’ZIZ comprises of an Industrial Chemicals Zone which will produce methanol, ammonia, caustic soda, ethylene dichloride, polyvinyl chloride and vinyl chloride monomer, and a Light Industrial Area, which will support downstream production by offering local manufacturers and industrial service providers access to over 226,000 square metres of purpose-built warehousing, centralised utilities and shared infrastructure.

Read more: UAE’s Fertiglobe evaluating new projects for portfolio expansion

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.