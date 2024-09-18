Taqa Water Solutions, a leader in sustainable water solutions, has announced a groundbreaking AED150 million ($41 million) transformative wastewater management project that is set to redefine infrastructure standards in the Al Bahia and Al Sadr regions of the UAE capital.

The project has been awarded to Gulf Contractors Company, in a move that reinforces Taqa’s commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s urban development strategies and socio-economic growth, said the company in a statement.

Taqa Water Solutions is set to deliver cutting-edge, solutions that prioritise environmental responsibility and improve the quality of life in the thriving and growing communities of Al Bahia, Al Sader, Al Shaleila and Taweelah.

The project, which was announced during the World Utilities Congress, will see the development of a 9.5 km deep gravity-driven line along with the decommissioning of a number of pumping stations, as a result, minimising energy consumption and reducing carbon emissions in line with the UAE's sustainability goals, stated the developer.

This asset enhancement scheme will significantly increase overall hydraulic capacity to 120,000 cu m/day, effectively serving the needs of the rapidly developing areas in Al Bahia and surrounding areas such as Al Sader, Al Shaliela and Taweelah, it added.

Managing Director and CEO Engineer Ahmed Al Shamsi said: "This project embodies Taqa's proactive approach to ensuring the long-term water security of Abu Dhabi, while embracing the principles of a circular economy."

"By investing in large-scale modern and efficient wastewater infrastructure, we are not only meeting the needs of our growing communities but also transforming wastewater from a byproduct into a valuable and sustainable resource, which aligns with our commitment to responsible resource management to to safeguard water security for future generations," noted Al Shamsi.

Engineer Hatem Hassan Shahin, General Manager of Gulf Contractors Company, said: "This project aligns with our engineering excellence and environmental responsibility plans. Gulf Contractors is proud to partner with Taqa Water Solutions on this landmark project that showcases sustainable infrastructure development."

"We understand the importance of reliable and sustainable infrastructure for thriving communities, and we are excited to leverage our expertise in supporting our partner in delivering a world-class wastewater management system that will serve Al Bahia community for generations to come," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

