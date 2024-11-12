CAIRO - Tadweer Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Waste Management Regulatory Authority (WMRA) under the Egyptian Ministry of Environment, marking a significant step towards advancing waste management practices and strengthening regional collaboration in environmental sustainability.

This partnership aims to promote investment opportunities and facilitate the exchange of expertise and knowledge between the two organisations.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group, commented, “This partnership with the Egyptian Waste Management Regulatory Authority marks a significant step towards enhancing energy production and promoting circular economy principles. Through knowledge exchange and collaborative studies, we aim to accelerate the adoption of innovative waste practices. This partnership not only reinforces our commitment to pioneering waste management solutions in the region but also embodies our shared vision for sustainability and environmental stewardship for years to come.”

The MoU outlines several areas for collaboration, including the identification of investment prospects within the waste sector, the exchange of comprehensive research and studies, and bolstering mutual cooperation. Furthermore, the agreement prioritises capacity building and the promotion of awareness within the recycling.

This agreement signifies the beginning of a promising trajectory towards regional advancements in waste management, while simultaneously reflecting the partners’ commitment to developing sustainable and innovative solutions.