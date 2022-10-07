Tadawul Group Holding Co, owner of Saudi stock exchange, has awarded a fit-out contract worth 137.98 million Saudi riyals ($36.69 million) for its new headquarters in King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD).

The contract was given to Riyadh-based Construction & Planning Co., the company said in a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul Tower has been designed by Japan’s Nikken Sekkei and will host the Saudi stock exchange, major banks and financial institutions, according to the Nikken Sekkei website.

In May 2022, Al-Arabiya reported that the construction and equipment works at the KAFD are nearing completion and have reached their final stages.

