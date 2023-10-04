Architectural and engineering consultancy SSH has won multiple packages from King Abdullah Financial District Development & Management Company (KAFD DMC), the developer of King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.

The company will work on multiple packages comprising architecture, comprehensive multi-disciplinary design, engineering design, and sub-consultancy services for hotels, branded residences, retail units, food and beverage outlets, car parking facilities, and entertainment venues, including a multiplex cinema, SSH said in a statement.

Gautam Sashittal, CEO of KAFD DMC, said the district workforce and residents will reach 100,000 by the end of 2024.

“As a result, we expanded our mixed-use offering and are working with SSH to deliver better infrastructure with increased parking spaces and more hospitality, retail, and entertainment venues for our customers, he added.

King Abdullah Financial District features 1.6 million square meters of office space, luxury housing and retail outlets in Riyadh.

The 10-minute city within a city has built over 40 skybridges, providing visitors and residents with climate-controlled travel.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

