Canada-based engineering consultancy SNC-Lavalin has secured the project management consultancy (PMC) services contract from the Ministry of Culture in Saudi Arabia to develop Historic Jeddah, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

As part of the two-year contract, the company will provide PMC services across the Historic Jeddah Development Program, including project and cost consultancy services for site-wide utilities, design management, program set up and governance processes and procedures, the company said in a statement.

In addition, SNC-Lavalin will oversee the coordination with program stakeholders, from real estate development to infrastructure, public realm and landscape, to ensure the historic and non-historic building protection measures are met. These services will be executed throughout the masterplanning, design, tender and construction stages.

Historic Jeddah has more than 600 buildings, 36 mosques and five major markets. It encompasses ancient corridors, squares and sites of important historical significance.

The Historic Jeddah Development Program aims to revitalise the living space in the city by attracting new businesses and cultural projects.

Situated on the eastern shore of the Red Sea, the Historic Jeddah area, locally known as Al-Balad, was established in the seventh century AD as a prominent port for Indian Ocean trade routes, facilitating the movement of goods from Jeddah to Mecca.

The project aims to create an integrated environment in Historic Jeddah, incorporating multiple natural components, such as five kilometers of developed waterfronts, green spaces and open gardens covering 15 percent of the total project area of 2.5 square kilometers.

The project work will extend for the next 15 years, the statement noted.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

