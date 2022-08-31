Saudi Arabia - The second phase of Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for Developing Historic Mosques has placed much attention to the Riyadh Region where it will rehabilitate and restore six mosques with the aim of maintaining their old architectural features and enhancing general awareness on caring for historic mosques.

The project in Riyadh Region seeks to achieve balance between old and new construction standards in a way that grants mosques a considerable level of sustainability and mixes development impacts with a set of heritage and historical features, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

The mosques in Riyadh include Al-Qibli Mosque in the southern part of Manfouha neighborhood in Riyadh, which was built in 1100 Hijri and is considered the closest mosque to the old palace of the governorate, where the mosque used to receive princes and town dignitaries to pray.

The mosque was expanded by King Abdulaziz and reconstructed it in 1364 Hijri, where its pre-renovation area was 642.85 sq m and will increase to 840.32 sq m with a capacity of 440 worshippers after the completion of renovation.

In Al-Thahirah neighborhood, the project aims at developing Al-Rumaileh Mosque, also known as Al Salamah Mosque, which is one of the oldest heritage mosques whose construction methods represent a model for the architecture of the old mosques of Riyadh. Its pre-renovation area stands at 1,184.69 sq m and it will stand at 1,555.92 sq m after renovation, with its capacity increasing from 327 to 657 worshippers.

As for Al-Oudah Mosque in the centre of Al-Oudeh District in north of Ad-Diriyah city, it represents the oldest mosques of the governorate and was first built from clay. Its pre-renovation area stood at around 794 sq me and will increase to 1,369.82 sq m with its capacity going up from 510 to 992 worshippers.

On the outskirts of Riyadh, the project targets Al-Qalaah Mosque at Al-Hilwah Center in Houtat Bani Tamim, which was built in 1250 Hijri. The mosque was named after the castle of Prince Turki Al Saud and prayers are performed in it until the present except for the Friday prayers that were halted some 50 years ago. The post-renovation area will stand at 625.78 sq m with its capacity remaining at 180 worshippers.

In the east of Laila City in Al-Aflah Governorate, the project will develop the historic Al-Hazimi Mosque that was built more than 100 years ago with a capacity of 110 worshippers.

In the west of Al-Majmaah City in Riyadh, Al-Rawsa Mosque, which was built in 1365 Hijri, will be reconstructed.

A total of 30 mosques will be included in the second phase of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for Developing Historic Mosques that covers all regions of Saudi Arabia, where these mosques will be developed according to modern mechanism that guarantees the quality of good material and architectural designs after conducting an accurate assessment of the history, characteristics and features of every mosque.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).