Sharjah Sustainable City, a master-planned residential community developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Diamond Developers, has launched the fourth and final phase, comprising 324 residential villas.

The prices of three-bedroom villas start from 1.7 million UAE dirhams, the developer said in a statement released at ACRES 2023 event.

The project, which extends over 7.2 million square feet in Sharjah’s Al Rahmaniyah area, will ultimately house 1,250 sustainable villas.

The first and second phases comprise total of 604 villas, while the third phase has 324 villas, according to past statements by the developer.

The handover of the first phase began in September 2022.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)