SHARJAH: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, ordered the construction of a new school for girls in the city of Dibba Al Hisn that includes 24 fully equipped classrooms.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan also directed the establishment of a university hospital and a commercial centre affiliated with the Sharjah Cooperative Society on the Dibba Al Hisn Island.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan also ordered the speedy maintenance of Al Sajaa School and ordered that th School be re-operated as of next semester.