SHARJAH: As part of Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority's (SEWA) efforts to improve and develop water transmission and distribution networks in all regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, the Authority is implementing a number of projects in Kalba city at a cost of up to AED107,435,000.

The projects aim at keeping pace with the increasing demand for water to meet the needs of various development projects in the city.

Youssef Al Hammadi, Director of Kalba Department at SEWA, explained that the implementation of these projects comes within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness' keenness to provide the requirements of the infrastructure in various regions supporting economic and urban projects in the emirate.

Al Hammadi pointed out that projects include extending the water network in the new Kalba Industrial Area at a cost of AED5,000,000 and the project will be completed during January (first phase). The second phase will begin after the area is prepared by the strategic partners, namely, the Planning and Survey Department and Kalba Municipality, to extend services there at an amount of AED3,665,111.

The project to extend a main water line from the industrial area to Al Buhaira neighbourhood area has also been completed at a cost of AED5,000,000 and work is underway to extend a main water line to Wadi Al Helo area in addition to a new pumping station at a cost of AED43,769,621 and the project is expected to be completed during January 2025.

Work is also underway to extend a water line to the Jabal Aldeem project and new pumping and lifting stations at a cost of up to AED50,000,000, and it is planned to complete the project during December 2025.

Al Hammadi stressed that SEWA applies the best technical specifications in water extensions and adopts modern piping solutions for water networks, indicating that water transmission and distribution projects in the city of Kalba have seen development In all areas of Kalba city to keep pace with the great economic, industrial and urban boom witnessed by the city thanks to the follow-up and directives of the Ruler of Sharjah.