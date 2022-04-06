Afcons Infrastructure, a subsidiary of leading Indian engineering and construction group Shapoorji Pallonji, has announced that its South Surra Road Project in Kuwait is at a substantial completion stage.

This key infrastructure project facilitates unhindered access to one of the largest single-bodied government hospitals in the region - the Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah Hospital, located close to the Ministry Zone, said a statement from the company.

A leading infrastructure development major, Afcons has a diverse experience of on-time execution of over 350 infrastructure projects in more than 25 countries.

It is also ranked 6th globally in Marine & Port facilities, and, 21st in the Bridges sector as per latest Engineering News-Record (ENR) survey. It is also the highest-ranking Indian contractor in Top 50 International Contractors in Transportation.

As the first Indian organisation to execute an infrastructure project in Kuwait, Afcons has displayed exemplary engineering skills in construction of interchanges, roads, troughs, signalised intersections, pedestrian bridges, and, probably, Kuwait’s longest storm water detention tank.

The project has clocked in 18 million safe man hours, and, has registered several engineering benchmarks in the region, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

