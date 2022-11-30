Saudi-listed Seera Group will soon start construction of a 200-key business hotel in AlUla, Arab News reported, citing company Vice President Fahad Al-Obailan.



The hospitality firm expects to complete Al Baha resort by 2026, he said, adding it has received $136 million from the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) for the resort.



Al-Obailan said that the company’s hotel in Riyadh will be opened soon.



Seera has one hotel in Makkah, with two out of three hotels opened in Jeddah, the report said.



