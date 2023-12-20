Saudi Arabia’s energy city King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) has commenced construction across key anchor projects valued at 250 million Saudi riyals ($66.63 million).

The anchor projects span several industry segments, including manufacturing, capital goods, and electrical instrumentation.

BAAS Gulf Industrial Company, a National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Company subsidiary, is set to expand its operations by Q4 2024 by manufacturing industrial valves and technical after-sales services.

Global technology software and engineering company Emerson has begun constructing its advanced technology operations, which are expected to be operational in Q4 2024.

In addition, SPARK signed two new lease agreements worth over SAR 30 million.

Abdulaziz & Brothers Safety Manufacturer (A&BC Reliable Protection), which produces high-quality personal protective equipment, will set up their first facility at SPARK for the industrial and construction sectors.

Meanwhile, Enjaz Al-Mustaqbal Industrial Company plans to establish a new manufacturing facility to support heating, ventilation, and air conditioning sector localisation efforts.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

