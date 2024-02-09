Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) and the Saudi Authority for Industrial Estates and Technology Zones (MODON) have signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) to connect industrial cities in the Riyadh and Sharqiya regions to the national railway network under the National Industrial Development and Logistics Services Programme (NADLIB).

According to an Arabic language press statement issued by Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources on Wednesday, the first MOU covers the linking of a planned one-million-square-metre logistics zone in Dammam 2nd Industrial City to the northern and eastern rail networks to provide access to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Riyadh Dry Port, and the ports of Jubail and Ras Al-Khair.

The second MOU covers the establishment of a passenger railway station by Modon in Sudair Industrial and Business City, which will be connected to the Northern Railway network and ease connectivity between Riyadh and Sudair.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

