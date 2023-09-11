ROSHN, the Saudi national real estate developer, has announced four major commercial partnerships worth over 9 billion Saudi riyals ($2.4 billion), which includes a construction contract issued to a Chinese contracting firm, at the ongoing Cityscape Global in Riyadh.

The four contracts are:

• An SAR7.7 billion contract ($2.1 billion) was awarded to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to develop 6,700 residential units, mosques, community centres, retail, and supporting public amenities in Riyadh’s SEDRA and WAREFA communities. The contract duration is 45 months and is one of the largest in value to be announced among Saudi giga-projects to date.

• An SAR690 million ($184 million) contract was awarded to Saudi-based PC Marine Services for canal and bridge construction at its MARAFY community, which connects to ALAROUS in Jeddah.

• Contract inked with Saudi Abyat to design and supply around 12,000 kitchens with high-quality design, construction, and fittings in several upcoming communities. The contract value was not given.

• An SAR840 million ($224 million) contract was signed with Saudi Pan Kingdom Company to develop primary and secondary infrastructure works for its upcoming and yet-to-be launched communities in Saudi Arabia’s western regions.

The four-day Cityscape Global started on September 10.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

