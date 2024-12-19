A joint venture between Saudi gigaproject NEOM and South Korea’s Samsung C&T Corporation will invest more than 1.3 billion Saudi riyals ($345.92 million) in developing and deploying construction automation technology for rebar cage assembly.

The joint venture aims to automate rebar cage assembly through advanced robotic welding and tying techniques, enabling the assembly of large, pre-manufactured reinforcement cages.

NEOM said in a press statement that trhe adoption of rebar assembly technology can reduce manual workforce hours by up to 80 percent, based on global average installation metrics for traditional construction methods, improving safety and quality, reducing material waste and reducing cage assembly costs by up to 40 percent.

The joint venture is driven by NEOM Investment Fund (NIF), the strategic investment arm, which is building new businesses and accelerating value creation across NEOM’s 15 sectors.

NEOM is pushing the boundaries of construction innovation by automating labor-intensive processes through robotics, said Majid Mufti, chief executive officer, NIF.

The joint venture will establish rebar cage assembly factories in NEOM, creating more than 2,000 highly skilled job opportunities locally, while meeting the extensive requirements for construction of The Line and other key developments in the region.