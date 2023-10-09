The Trojena development within Saudi Arabia’s gigaproject NEOM will host a crystalline-appearance skyscraper designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, a report said.

The 330-metre-tall Discovery Tower will be situated on a mountain overlooking an artificial lake at the city’s centre, located 50 kilometres from the Gulf of Aqaba, London-based online architecture magazine Dezeen reported.

The skyscraper forms part of the wider Trojena plan, which is being masterplanned by German studio LAVA architects, the report said.

Trojena is positioned as a year-round adventure sports destination, including skiing, water sports, hiking and mountain biking. It will be the host of the 2029 Asian Winter Games.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

