Massive, miles-long buildings, expected to be the world’s largest, are to be part of the futuristic Saudi gigaproject NEOM, according to a Bloomberg report.

500-metre-tall twin skyscrapers would stretch for miles along The Line, the new city being built as part of the NEOM project, the report said.

The buildings would stretch from the Red Sea coast into the desert, and be a mixture of residential, retail and office space, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The plan is a move away from a previously announced design, under which a string of buildings would be connected by underground hyper-speed rail.

The buildings would be bigger than the world’s largest, which are usually factories or shopping malls. Plans could be to build a half-mile long prototype, before extending the project based on demand, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com