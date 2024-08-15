Dr Soliman Abdel Kader Fakeeh Hospital Company (Fakeeh Care) said construction of 460 million Saudi riyal ($122.6 million) HEAL Neuroscience, Rehabilitation and Post Acute Care Hospital (HEAL) in Jeddah will begin after the completion of the design phase in the second half of 2025.

The green field hospital, built on a 24,000-square metre leased land, will have 200 beds, a neuroscience zone, in-patient rehabilitation for addiction and mental disorders, out-patient physical rehabilitation clinics, and a retirement zone, the company said in its first half 2024 financial results.

The cost includes construction, medical equipment, furniture, and fittings.

The status of the company’s upcoming projects are as follows:

DSFH Jeddah Surgery Tower Extension: The project is in the last stage of permits, with construction set to start in the second half 2024. Completion is slated for the second half 2027. The hospital will have 140 beds and 13 operating theatres.

DSFH South Obhur, Jeddah: Land has been acquired, and Japan’s HKS has been appointed designer. Completion is expected in the first half of 2028. There are 300 beds and 11 operating theatres.

DSFMC North Obhur, Jeddah: Construction has started, with completion likely by the first half of 2025.

DSFMC Al Zahra, Jeddah: The building lease was signed in August. Construction and fit-out will start in second half of 2024, with an opening slated for the second half 2025.

DSFMC Al Hamra, Riyadh: Land has been acquired, and the design of the first phase has been completed. Construction will start in the fourth quarter of 2024, with completion expected in the second half 2026. It will have 22 clinics and two-day surgery units.

DSFH Makkah: The land has been leased for 40 years and a designer has been appointed. The schematic has been submitted for approval. Construction will start in the second half 2024 and completion is anticipated by the second half of 2027.

DSFMC Alawali, Makkah: The construction contract was awarded to wholly owned subsidiary Advance Horizon Company. The project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025 and will have 20 clinics and two day-surgery units.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

