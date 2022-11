Saudi contractor Enma Al Rawabi Co. has signed a design contract with Saudi Aknan Engineering Office for two projects, it said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The two projects include a residential development in Al-Muhammadiyah district of Riyadh, covering an area of 4,400 square metres while the second project is an office building in the An Namudhajiyah district of Riyadh, the statement said.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)