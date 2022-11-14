Saudi-based Dor Real Estate Company has signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a real estate investment fund of 1 billion Saudi riyals ($266 million) with Shariah-compliant investment firm Arbah Capital.



The fund aims to acquire lands in various cities across the Kingdom and will develop the infrastructure, construct residential units, and sell them, the developer said in a press statement.



Dor Real Estate, which has built several projects in the Kingdom, is set to announce several new projects soon.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)