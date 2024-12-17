Public Investment Fund-owned Diriyah Company has awarded a 759.7 million Saudi riyal ($202.2 million) contract to China Harbour Engineering Company for bulk excavation works in the megaproject’s second phase.



The excavation works will be undertaken in nearly 6.3 square kilometres out of the total 14 sq km development area, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.



More than 600 heavy machines will have to be deployed on-site to carry out the work and shape the site as per the design specifications to provide a foundation for the development of assets in Diriyah, which include the Royal Diriyah Opera House and the 20,000-seat Diriyah Arena.



The company will adopt circular economy principles, crushing and repurposing materials from the excavation site for road bases, landscaping, and backfill based on international sustainability guidelines.



The contract is the latest contract awarded this year following a $1.55 billion award for Qurain Cultural District; a $2.08 billion contract for the Northern District and $2.13 billion contract to build four luxury hotels and Royal Diriyah Equestrian & Polo Club in Wadi Safar.



Diriyah Company is responsible for the Diriyah and Wadi Safar masterplans, which will have more than 40 hotels, arts districts, museums and sporting venues on the outskirts of Riyadh.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

