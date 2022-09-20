Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) is expected to award the main construction contract for its Najdi Villa Complex in Diriyah Gate by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“The main contract bids have been submitted and are currently under evaluation with the contract award is expected by end of November 2022,” a source close to the project told Zawya Projects.

The tender was issued in early July 2022 with the bid submission by end of the first week of September 2022, he said.

A total of 11 bidders have submitted the bid documents. The bidders for the main contract include Alkifah Contracting and Saudi Constructioneers.

The project’s scope of work involves the construction of 108 villas, children play area, pray area, landscaping package, access roads and utility works.

The project, with an estimated value of $75 million, is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)