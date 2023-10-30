AlUla Development Company, fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has signed a hotel management agreement with Six Senses – a luxury resort, spa and hotel operator – to open Six Senses AlUla in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

Spanning an area of 1,200,000 square metres, Six Senses AlUla will feature 100 guest villas and 25 residences and designed to seamlessly integrate with AlUla's breathtaking natural landscape.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

