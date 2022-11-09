Saudi-based Al Ameen Real Estate, a subsidiary of Al Nahla Group, is expected to release the tender for the main construction work for its Rokon Al Madinah mixed-use project, located in Al Madinah Al Mounawara, by the first quarter of 2023

“The detailed design work is currently ongoing and the tender for the main construction contract is expected to be released in March 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

He said the project would be developed over a land area of 28,000 square metres (sqm) located between Joumaa Mosque and Quba Mosque, and have a built-up area of 75,000 sqm.

It would comprise of a 200-key five-star hotel, a shopping centre, fine dining restaurants, 50 luxury serviced apartments, a two-level parking basement and a pedestrian landscaped area.

Rokon Al Madinah is designed by Khaled Azzam.

The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $150 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

