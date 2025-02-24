PHOTO
Saudi Arabia's Eastern Al-Ahsa province has offered 59 projects with a combined value of more than 50 billion Saudi riyals ($13.3 billion), a local Arabic language newspaper reported on Monday.
The projects were unveiled at the Al-Ahsa investment forum which was held in the province last week with the aim of attracting capital as part of the Gulf Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
“Nearly 59 investment opportunities with a total value of more than SAR50 billion were offered during the forum,” Al-Madina newspaper said.
The projects cover a wide variety of sectors, including transport, real estate, tourism, services, logistics, farming and industry, it said.
It quoted Al-Ahsa Chamber of Commerce as saying in a report that the province has awarded nearly 183 permits for new foreign projects with a value of more than SAR2.5 billion ($666 million).
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
