Saudi Arabia is expected to over nearly 1,185 projects in the next few years with a combined value of more than $240 billion, the Gulf Kingdom’s Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs, and Housing has said.

Majed Al-Hogail said the projects would be offered by the government to private investors in Saudi Arabia and other countries within its Vision 2030 economic diversification scheme launched nearly eight years ago.

“Nearly 1,185 projects with total investments of more than $240 billion will be offered to investors as part of Vision 2030,” Hogail told the Future Projects Forum.

In his comments, published by the Saudi daily Al-Madina on Wednesday, Hogail did not provide further details apart from saying the projects are intended to strengthen the partnership between the government and the private sector.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

