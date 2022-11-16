Saudi Arabia intends to invite bids for a project to develop part of the seaside in its Eastern Gulf port of Dammam as part of ongoing development plans within its Vision 2030, the official Saudi press agency has said.

The Secretariat (Municipality) in the Eastern Region will issue tenders for the “Dammam Corniche Development” project soon, SPA said on Tuesday, quoting Municipality Director Fahd Al-Jubair.

The project covers an area of around 6,000 square metres and is intended to create a tourism attraction destination in Dammam and nearby areas, Jubair said.

“The project comprises several facilities and services including children fun facilities, sports, parks, art galleries and amusement centres,” he added…

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

