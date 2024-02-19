National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) has laid the cornerstone for a new logistics centre at Jeddah Islamic Port. This state-of-the-art facility, which will cover a total area of 95,436 sq m, will be managed by Bahri Logistics.

It will offer multiple storage options in temperature-controlled areas, handling services, and other value-added services, with the aim of enhancing logistics capabilities and supply chain in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, enabling multinational companies to establish their logistics hubs in the Center.

The cornerstone was laid today (February 18) in the presence of Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Saudi Ports Authority,

The ceremony was also attended by Omar Hariri, President of the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and Engineer Ahmed Ali Al Subaey, the CEO of Bahri.

Hariri emphasized the pivotal role of the Bahri Logistics Center as a key component in Mawani’s efforts to strengthen the maritime transport and logistics sector, in line with the National Transportation and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

This project highlights Mawani’s commitment to enhancing the infrastructure and capabilities of Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector, contributing actively to economic growth and efforts to boost non-oil exports, as outlined in the nation’s ambitious vision,. he stated.

Highlighting the new facility's potential to significantly impact the national, regional, and global logistics sectors, Al Subaey said: "Beyond enhancing our capabilities and positioning us favorably in the global logistics sector, the Bahri Logistics Center will allow us to capitalise on new opportunities, substantially enriching our role in elevating Saudi Arabia’s status as a global logistics hub."

According to him, the new Jeddah logistics facility will be equipped to store reefer, insulated, and dry containers. It will also provide a wide range of services to its customers, such as container maintenance, repair, and cleaning, bonded storage, and haulage.

The facility is expected to be operational in the first half of 2025, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

