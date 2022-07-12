Saudi Development Fund (SDF) has invited the private sector to submit tenders for establishing a technical university in Kailahun district in Sierra Leone by mid-July, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

The last date of bid submission for Eastern Technical University of Sierra Leone- Bunumbu Campus project is July 15, the report said.

The move aligns with the initiative to develop local content in the procurement of development projects to support Saudi companies overseas.

The project is being jointly financed by the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID), and the SDF, according to the tender document.

SDF recently announced the provision of six soft loans to support and finance five development projects and programs in Sierra Leone worth over $58 million.

