Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is considering to build a 2-km tall tower as part of an 18 sq.km development north of Riyadh.

According to a MEED report, contractors who have priced mega-tall towers in the region say the tower could cost $5 billion to construct. If it goes ahead, the tower will dwarf the world’s tallest building, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, which is 828 metres.

A design competition has been launched, with international firms including Dubai-based Killa Design asked to participate, MEED said. The project site is located west of the existing King Khalid International Airport, which is itself slated to be absorbed into the kingdom’s King Salman International Airport project, which was announced last month.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

