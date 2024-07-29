Saudi’s Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA), in collaboration with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), announced that 50 companies have expressed interest in participating in the Canine (K9) Training Centre and Points of Entry (PoE) Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) project.

The Expression of Interest (EOI) invite was issued on 23 April 2024 with a submission deadline of 6 May 2024.

Thirty-seven Saudi companies submitted EOIs for the project. These include:

·Al Bawani

·Al Gihaz Holding Company

·Al Kifah Holding Company

·Alfanar

·Alkobraish Investment and Construction

·Almutlaq Real Estate Investment Company

·Alsuwaiket Trading and Contracting

·Annasban Group

·Arab Security Military and Security Equipment

·Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company

·Asr Taqa Contracting Co (ATC)

·ASYAD Holding Company

·BEC Arabia

·Buhur for Investment

·Elm

·ENZAR Operation and Maintenance Company Ltd

·Giza Arabia Systems

·Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co (HAACO)

·Horizon Contracting Co

·Khatib&Alami

·MADA International Holding

·Middle East Tasks Company (METCO)

·Mowah Company

·Nesma Co

·Pankingdom Real Estate

·SALFO and Associates Saudi Arabia

·Saudi Binladin Group

·Saudi Construction Development Company – SCDCo

·SAUDI MAS VETERINARY

·Saudi Tashyeed Company

·Tatweer Building Company

·Tecnica y Proyectos TYPSA for Engineering Services

·Vision Invest

·Wishah Alwatan Company

·Worldwidek9 Saudi

·Pioneers of White Hands Medical Services Centre

International applicants included:

·China Harbour Engineering Company (China)

·Contrax International DMCC (United Arab Emirates)

·Flydog K9 Services (Turkey)

·GardaWorld Federal Services (United States)

·GHESA INGENIERIA Y TECNOLOGIA (Spain)

·Global Clearinghouse Systems (Kuwait)

·Green Urbane (United Arab Emirates)

·KANHolland (Netherlands)

·Lamar Holding (Bahrain)

·Michael Stapleton Associates (United States)

·Tamasuk Holding Company (United States Minor Outlying Islands)

·The Parker K9 Group (United States)

·The Tom Rose School LLC (United States)

The Request for Qualification deadline is 15 September 2024.

The project involves development and operation of a National K9 Training Centre (NTC) at a central location in the Kingdom, including the establishment of new K9 facilities at King Abdullah port in King Abdullah Economic City and King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, with the expansion of the existing K9 facilities at Jeddah Islamic Seaport and provision of facilities maintenance services at these three existing PoEs.

Additionally, the project involves maintaining and operating the NTC while providing K9 training and other services such as food, equipment, vet-care, and accommodation.

The K9 services will be provided at 34 PoEs across the Kingdom, including 26 existing ports and an additional 8 ports expected to become operational by 2030.

The project will be implemented under a Design - Build - Finance - Operate - Maintain - Transfer (DBFOMT) contract for 21.5 years, which also includes the construction period.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

