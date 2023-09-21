The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has issued a tender to design and build the Wadi Laban cable-stayed bridge.

The project seeks to increase capacity to ease traffic congestion on the Western Ring road, extending from Ibn Hazm Road to Jeddah Road.

The work scope also includes the development of the intersection at Jeddah Road, RCRC said in a tender document published on its website.

The last date for requesting tender is 1 November 2023, while the deadline for submission is 19 November 2023. The bids will be opened on 19 November at 2 pm.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.