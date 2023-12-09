PHOTO
Saudi expected to launch PPP tender for medical laboratories in Q1 2024
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health is expected to launch tenders to build and operate medical laboratories in Riyadh and Jeddah under public-private partnership (PPP) model by the first quarter of 2024, according to a source.
“The prequalification documents for the main construction contracts are expected to be announced in the early March 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.
The scope of work involves the developing, installing, and operating laboratory equipment and services in Riyadh and Jeddah. The contract type will be announced by early March 2024 while its duration will be for 15 years.
December 9, 2023
