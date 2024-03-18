Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education and Shaqra University in Riyadh Province is expected to award the main construction contract for the first phase of its College of Arts and Sciences project by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for the main construction contract was floated on 3 March 2024 and the bid submission is scheduled on 3 April 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by 5 May 2024. The construction is expected to commence by 2 June 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project is slated for completion by early second quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

Shaqra University is a multi-site public university in the Kingdom.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.