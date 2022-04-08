MADINAH — Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, launched King Salman's project to expand Quba Mosque in Madinah, the largest in its history.



The project to expand Quba Mosque and develop the surrounding area aims to raise the total area of ​​the mosque to 50,000 square meters, 10 times its current area, with a capacity to accommodate 66,000 worshipers, as the project is the largest expansion in the history of mosque.



The Crown Prince praised the great care provided by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Quba Mosque, which is the first mosque built in Islam. "The project aims to accommodate the largest number of worshipers in times of seasons, highlight the religious importance and document the historical characteristics of Quba, and preserve its urban and architectural style. And protect and preserve the historical monuments located near the mosque."

