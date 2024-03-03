Saudi Contractors’ Authority (SCA) is working to select members who are qualified for projects executed by the country’s sovereign wealth fund, its chairman has said.

Those chosen by the SCA will be entitled to bid for projects undertaken by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the world’s largest SWFs, Zakaria Abdel Qadir told the Saudi daily Albilad on Friday.

“The SCA is working to qualify Saudi contractors and nominate them for PIF projects and those carried out by government and semi-government institutions,” he said.

Qadir said there are more than 200,000 contractors in Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab economy, but only around 15,000 companies are registered with the Authority despite repeated calls on local construction firms to join SCA.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.