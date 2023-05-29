Saudi Arabia’s construction sector, valued at more than 255 billion Saudi riyals ($68 billion), accounts for six percent of the Kingdom’s GDP, the Chairman of Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA) said on Sunday.

Zakria Al-Abdulqadir told the eighth edition of Builders of Egypt Forum in Cairo that the building and construction sector is the second largest non-oil sector in the Kingdom.

He said the SCA organised the sixth edition of its annual Future Projects Forum last week, which showcased 3,000 projects at an estimated value of $270 billion.

He said the SCA is the current chair of the Federation of Contractors from Islamic Countries (FOCIC), which represents the construction sector of 26 Islamic countries with the aim of harnessing construction opportunities in the Islamic countries.

Saudi Arabia was the partner country of the current Forum.

This edition was organised by The Egyptian Federation for Construction and Building Contractors (EFCBC) with the African Federation for Construction Contractors’ Association (AFCCA).

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)