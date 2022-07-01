Saudi Chemical Holding Co. has completed construction work on a one billion Saudi riyal military industries complex.

The project, originally expected to be completed in the first half of 2021, includes buildings, production lines, ready warehouses, and safety and protection systems, the company said in a statement to Saudi stock exchange Tadawul.

The delay was driven by challenges and difficulties faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, including suspension of travel to and from Saudi Arabia and a direct impact on the logistics operations.

Production is expected to start in the third quarter of 2022 after approval from competent authorities, the statement said.

In March 2020, Saudi Chemical Holding had announced the start of construction of the complex over a five-year time period.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)