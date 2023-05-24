Saudi Arabia’s cabinet has authorised the Kingdom’s Minister of Transport or his deputy to discuss a draft agreement between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait regarding the railway link project between the two countries.

The cabinet decision was reported by state news agency SPA on Tuesday.

In early May 2023, an Arab Times report, quoting local Arabic language newspaper Al Qabas, said French transportation consultancy Systra has been appointed to conduct feasibility study for a high-speed railway between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Additionally, Kuwait will connect to the GCC Railway via Saudi Arabia by a 111 kilometre long ‘Gulf track’ extending from its southern Nuwaiseeb port, on the Saudi-Kuwait border to the Shadadiya area. The Gulf track is part of Stage 1 of Kuwait Railway Network project, for which a study and design tender was released 15 January 2023 with closing date of 30 May 2023.

