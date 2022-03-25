Saudi Arabia - A land bridge project, which will link the western and eastern parts of the kingdom, could see costs spiral to around SR100 billion ($26 billion) once all factors are accounted for, reported Arab News, citing the the kingdom's minister of transport and logistics.

"The land bridge project is considered the most important project in Saudi Arabia, and it will be a quantum leap in the logistics sector after its completion. The final costs will include infrastructure and trains," stated Saleh Al Jasser.

The contracts will be signed within a year, and the implementation of the project will take 5 to 7 years, Al Jasser said in an interview with Rotana Khalejia.

"We have been working with an international coalition led by a Chinese company and including national companies for two years," stated the minister.

"A complete project plan was drawn up, cost and locations were determined. It will include 7 logistic centers and raise the level of the existing road from Riyadh to the Eastern Province," he added.

