Saudi Arabia’s contracting sector is vital to the Kingdom’s growth, as it supports key initiatives of Vision 2030 and boosts other sectors, said Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Abdullah Al-Hogail.

His comments came following the inauguration of the 12th edition of the Big 5 Construct Saudi in Riyadh on February 26.

“Given its importance, the government is actively developing and supporting it, exemplified by the establishment of the Saudi Contractors Authority,” Al-Hogail said.

“This entity has introduced numerous electronic initiatives and services via its website, such as model contracts, price index, projects platform, consulting services and project managers platform, effectively addressing sector challenges and facilitating smoother operations for contractors, project owners and institutions.”

Agreements were signed between Al Jaber Trading & Contracting Company and Construction Depth (CDC); Yenigün Construction and Al Abdulqader, as well as Abdul Mohsen Al Tamimi Contracting and China Jiangsu International, said Zakaria bin Abdulrahman Al-Abdulqader, Chairman of Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA). However, no details were given.

Big 5 Construct Saudi, which ends on February 29, covers the full spectrum of the construction sector under 14 product sectors. Doubling in size this year, the event has over 60 percent local exhibitors and 17 international pavilions.

“Saudi Arabia is now working in full swing and being very proactive in modern construction techniques. We must encourage cooperation between companies. So, we created a platform that facilitates the hiring process of engineers,” Abdulmajid Al Rashoudi, Governor of SCA, told a panel discussion titled ‘Driving innovation and collaboration in Saudi engineering and contracting.’

Day 2 of the International Contracting Conference will host discussions on nurturing talent, fostering innovation and driving sustainable growth, the construction sector’s role in achieving Vision 2030 for sustainability and strategies for managing financial resources in the contracting industry.

Big 5 Talks will host sessions under the themes of project management, facilities management, architecture and design and codes and standards on days three and four.

