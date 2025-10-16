Saudi Arabia has launched King Salman Gate, a multi-use development in the holy city of Makkah.

The project covers up to 12 million square meter gross floor area adjacent to the Grand Mosque and will set a global benchmark in modern city planning, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The integrated mixed-use project will be developed by RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company. It will include residential, hospitality, commercial, and cultural experiences, with a capacity for around 900,000 indoor and outdoor praying spaces.

No construction timeline or project cost was disclosed.

King Salman Gate’s urban development and infrastructure will enhance access to the Grand Mosque in alignment with the goals of the Pilgrim Experience Programme, SPA said.

The project will restore and develop nearly 19,000 square meters of heritage sites, preserving Makkah’s cultural and historical legacy. It will also contribute to Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of economic transformation through generating more than 300,000 jobs by 2036.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.