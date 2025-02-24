An increase in the number of contracts from the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, is boosting the growth of Indian infrastructure companies, according to a news report.

The share of international order books of some large Indian infrastructure firms has nearly doubled in recent years, driven by large-scale energy, transport and urban development projects, Economic Times, an Indian financial daily reported.

Some beneficiaries are Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Afcons Infrastructure, KEC International and Tata Projects.

L&T’s international orders make up 42 percent of its $65-billion order book as of 31 December 2024, with annual growth between 25 percent and 35 percent in the past three years, the newspaper said.

KEC International, a unit of the RPG Group, has seen twofold growth in international orders for transmission and distribution projects in the last two years.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

