Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz inaugurated the infrastructure works and unveiled the master plan for the Rua Al Madinah project, which aims to consolidate Madinah's position as a modern Islamic and cultural destination, and boost the Kingdom’s Hajj, Umrah and travel sectors.

The project, which is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, is being developed and implemented by Public Investment Fund-owned Rua Al Madinah Holding Company, according to a press statement by the developer.

The statement said the project involves the rehabilitation of 1.5 million square metres (sqm) while reviving the city’s cultural and architectural heritage and the addition of more than 47,000 hotel rooms by 2030 in the area east of the Prophet’s Mosque.

It said open and green spaces will comprise 63 percent of the project’s total land area, adding that green areas will cover nearly 83,000 sqm.

Additionally, the master plan includes nine bus stops, a metro station, tracks for self-driving vehicles, and underground parking to facilitate visitor access to the Prophet’s Mosque.

