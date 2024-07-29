Saudi Data and AI Authority has announced the launch of a range of technical infrastructure expansion projects as well as data centers in Riyadh.

A first of its kind in the kingdom, these projects are aimed at boosting the capacity and operational efficiency of data centers.

Speaking at the launch, Saudi Data and AI Authority President Dr Abdullah Al Ghamdi said these initiatives are part of its strategy to develop sustainable data centers built according to the best global practices and standards set by the UPTIME Institute, the global authority on data center evaluation and classification.

These new data centers boast an electrical capacity of up to 65 kilowatts per cabin and feature highly efficient electrical and mechanical systems, it stated.

The launch event was attended by senior officials including Dr Essam bin Abdullah Al-Waqit, the Director of the National Information Center as well as other SDAIA officials. .

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).